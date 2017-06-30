Israel Slammed For Dismantling $600K West Bank Solar Project

The Dutch Prime Minister complained to his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, about Israel's dismantling of solar panels set up without permission in the West Bank thanks to funding from the Netherlands. Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders said on Tuesday in parliament that Mark Rutte had complained to Netanyahu about the move last week, shortly after the solar panels, which cost approximately $600,000, were dismantled by Israeli authorities at the West Bank village Jubbet adh Dhib.

