Israel Raids Besieged Gaza, Destroys Agricultural Sector

GAZA CITY : Israeli military vehicles raided the northern besieged Gaza Strip on Thursday morning, leveling lands in the area. Witnesses told Ma'an that seven army vehicles four bulldozers and three tanks coming from the Nahal Oz military base entered the border area of Gaza east of the Gaza City neighborhood of Shujaaiya as drones flew overhead.

