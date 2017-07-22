Israel Injures Dozens of Palestinians...

Israel Injures Dozens of Palestinians at a funeral in Occupied East Jerusalem

Dozens of Palestinians were injured, at least one seriously, on Sunday evening in occupied East Jerusalem when the funeral for a Palestinian who drowned three days earlier devolved into clashes. Ali Abu Gharbiyeh, 24, drowned in Lake Tabariya in northern Israel on Friday, with his body washing ashore on Sunday morning.

Chicago, IL

