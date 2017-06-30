India, Israel now - strategic partner...

India, Israel now - strategic partners', to do - much more' to fight terror

The Indian Express

Tel Aviv : Prime Minister, Narendra Modi being received by the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, on his arrival, at Ben Gurion Airport, in Tel Aviv , Israel on Tuesday. PTI As India and Israel elevated their relationship to a "strategic partnership" on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the two countries live in complex geographies, and India has suffered first-hand the violence and hatred spread by terror.

Chicago, IL

