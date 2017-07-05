In test for Trump, Israel plans 800 east Jerusalem homes

In test for Trump, Israel plans 800 e...

10 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The Jerusalem municipality said Wednesday it plans to approve 800 new homes in Jewish-populated areas of east Jerusalem in the coming month. The housing would be the first approved in east Jerusalem since President Donald Trump called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to curb settlement construction in February.

