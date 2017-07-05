In test for Trump, Israel plans 800 east Jerusalem homes
The Jerusalem municipality said Wednesday it plans to approve 800 new homes in Jewish-populated areas of east Jerusalem in the coming month. The housing would be the first approved in east Jerusalem since President Donald Trump called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to curb settlement construction in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Tue
|Tm Cln
|352
|The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy
|Jul 3
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 27
|DENG
|121,928
|Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in...
|Jun 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli...
|Jun 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe...
|Jun 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western...
|Jun 26
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC