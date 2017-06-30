IDF destroys Syrian artillery after shells explode in Golan Heights

A picture taken from the Israeli side of the border shows smoke rising near the Israeli-Syrian border in the Golan Heights during fights between the rebels and the Syrian army, June 25, 2017. The IDF said Saturday that it had destroyed an artillery piece belonging to the Assad regime forces in Syria in response to two shells exploding in the Golan Heights The two mortar shells, spillover from the fighting in Syria, landed on the Israeli side of the border causing no damage or injuries, in the latest such incident on the tense frontier.

