Hungarian Jews ask PM Orban to end 'b...

Hungarian Jews ask PM Orban to end 'bad dream' of anti-Semitism

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Hungarian Jews said on Thursday Prime Minister Viktor Orban's billboard campaign against migration and foreign influence, using the image of U.S. financier George Soros, was a proxy for anti-Semitism. They urged the nationalist Orban to halt the campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 6 hr Tm Cln 353
News July 4, 2017: The Dweck affair 16 hr rayantoky 1
News The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy Jul 3 He Named Me Black... 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 27 DENG 121,928
News Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe... Jun 26 True Christian wi... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,027 • Total comments across all topics: 282,289,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC