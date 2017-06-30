Hungarian Jews ask PM Orban to end 'bad dream' of anti-Semitism
Hungarian Jews said on Thursday Prime Minister Viktor Orban's billboard campaign against migration and foreign influence, using the image of U.S. financier George Soros, was a proxy for anti-Semitism. They urged the nationalist Orban to halt the campaign.
