Hamas' new top leader delivers first speech in Gaza City
The new leader of the militant Hamas group has delivered his first public speech in the Gaza Strip since his election in May. Ismail Haniyeh addressed supporters on Wednesday in Gaza City, repeating Hamas' traditional hard-line stance against Israel. But he also called for unity with the rival Palestinian Authority of President Mahmoud Abbas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Tue
|Tm Cln
|352
|The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy
|Jul 3
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 27
|DENG
|121,928
|Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in...
|Jun 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli...
|Jun 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe...
|Jun 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western...
|Jun 26
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC