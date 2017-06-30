Hamas' new top leader delivers first ...

Hamas' new top leader delivers first speech in Gaza City

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The new leader of the militant Hamas group has delivered his first public speech in the Gaza Strip since his election in May. Ismail Haniyeh addressed supporters on Wednesday in Gaza City, repeating Hamas' traditional hard-line stance against Israel. But he also called for unity with the rival Palestinian Authority of President Mahmoud Abbas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Tue Tm Cln 352
News The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy Jul 3 He Named Me Black... 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 27 DENG 121,928
News Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe... Jun 26 True Christian wi... 1
News Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western... Jun 26 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,681 • Total comments across all topics: 282,261,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC