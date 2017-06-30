Danon says UN 'colluding' with terror-supporters at anti-Israel panel
Israeli envoy says 'UN funds support organizations which aid terrorists, incite against Israel' after world body hosts forum marking '50 years of occupation' Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon speaks next to a picture of slain Border Police officer Hadas Malka at the United Nations on June 29, 2017. Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon accused the United Nations of "colluding with supporters of terror seeking to harm Israel" following a two-day panel that ended Friday marking "50 years of occupation" and with the participation of groups Israel says have links to known Palestinian terror organizations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Fri
|Valerie
|351
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 27
|DENG
|121,929
|Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in...
|Jun 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli...
|Jun 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe...
|Jun 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western...
|Jun 26
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13)
|Jun 23
|indict dick cheney
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC