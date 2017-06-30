Danon says UN 'colluding' with terror-supporters at anti-Israel panel

Israeli envoy says 'UN funds support organizations which aid terrorists, incite against Israel' after world body hosts forum marking '50 years of occupation' Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon speaks next to a picture of slain Border Police officer Hadas Malka at the United Nations on June 29, 2017. Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon accused the United Nations of "colluding with supporters of terror seeking to harm Israel" following a two-day panel that ended Friday marking "50 years of occupation" and with the participation of groups Israel says have links to known Palestinian terror organizations.

