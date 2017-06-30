65% of Latin American Jewish leaders ...

65% of Latin American Jewish leaders fear terror attack on community

Read more: The Times of Israel

Sixty-five percent of Latin American Jewish leaders fear their community could suffer a terrorist attack, a new survey found. That figure is 90 percent among Jewish leaders in Argentina, where large numbers of Jews have been killed in two terrorist attacks: in 1992 on the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires, which killed 29 and injured 242; and in 1994 on the AMIA Jewish center in Buenos Aires, which killed 84 and injured more than 300.

Chicago, IL

