5 reasons why Israel matters to India
Defence, agriculture, trade, diplomacy and water management will dominate talks during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing visit to Israel - the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Jewish homeland. Apart from from his scheduled official engagements, Modi is also expected to meet Moshe Holtzberg, a survivor of the 2008 Mumbai 26/11 terrorist attack.
