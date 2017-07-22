5 reasons why Israel matters to India

8 hrs ago

Defence, agriculture, trade, diplomacy and water management will dominate talks during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing visit to Israel - the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Jewish homeland. Apart from from his scheduled official engagements, Modi is also expected to meet Moshe Holtzberg, a survivor of the 2008 Mumbai 26/11 terrorist attack.

Chicago, IL

