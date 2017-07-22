22-Year-Old Israeli Convicted Of Arso...

22-Year-Old Israeli Convicted Of Arson At Historic Galilee Church

13 hrs ago

A 22-year-old Israeli man was convicted in the 2015 arson at a historic church in the northern part of the country. The Nazareth District Court convicted Yinon Reuveni for the attack on the Church of the Multiplication of Loaves and Fishes in the Galilee, The Times of Israel reported .

Chicago, IL

