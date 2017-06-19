Writers detail Israeli occupation of West Bank in new book
A group of renowned authors has published a collection of essays about Israel's occupation of the West Bank, hoping their grim firsthand perspectives will draw attention to what they say is an unsustainable situation that is harmful to Israelis and Palestinians alike. Through the eyes of novelists and nonfiction writers, "Kingdom of Olive and Ash" highlights the day-to-day struggles of Palestinians living under Israeli control and the collective trauma inflicted upon both peoples.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|52 min
|Tm Cln
|269
|Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath
|23 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10)
|Mon
|Truth
|4
|Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09)
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|3
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|12
|Separating religion and state
|Jun 16
|yehoshooah adam
|1
|LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay...
|Jun 15
|Baptist ism by Proxy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC