Writers detail Israeli occupation of West Bank in new book

A group of renowned authors has published a collection of essays about Israel's occupation of the West Bank, hoping their grim firsthand perspectives will draw attention to what they say is an unsustainable situation that is harmful to Israelis and Palestinians alike. Through the eyes of novelists and nonfiction writers, "Kingdom of Olive and Ash" highlights the day-to-day struggles of Palestinians living under Israeli control and the collective trauma inflicted upon both peoples.

