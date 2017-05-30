Why Zbigniew Brzezinski Choked Up In ...

Why Zbigniew Brzezinski Choked Up In Israel

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Forward

In the Spring of 1976 Zbigniew Brzezinski , teaching at Columbia University, was appointed by the Democratic presidential candidate Jimmy Carter as his foreign policy advisor. I served at that time as the director-general of Israel's Foreign Ministry and I knew that he never visited Israel, so I suggested to foreign minister Yigal Allon to invite him to Israel before the November election since he might be appointed to a senior position in the administration if Carter wins, as indeed happened: he was appointed national security adviser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 5 hr texasmoveit 121,927
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Sat NoRestForTheWicked 9
News Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel Fri yidfellas v USA 1
News Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi... Fri anonymous 3
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Thu TRD 71,289
News On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will... May 29 fingers mcgurke 25
News In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru... May 28 Sandra 84
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,005 • Total comments across all topics: 281,502,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC