Why Zbigniew Brzezinski Choked Up In Israel

In the Spring of 1976 Zbigniew Brzezinski , teaching at Columbia University, was appointed by the Democratic presidential candidate Jimmy Carter as his foreign policy advisor. I served at that time as the director-general of Israel's Foreign Ministry and I knew that he never visited Israel, so I suggested to foreign minister Yigal Allon to invite him to Israel before the November election since he might be appointed to a senior position in the administration if Carter wins, as indeed happened: he was appointed national security adviser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.