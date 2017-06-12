US threatens to replace UN human righ...

US threatens to replace UN human rights body over anti-Israel stance

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

The United States has threatened to replace the United Nations Human Rights Council with an alternative group of nations, unless the 47-member body halted its anti-Israel bias and underwent a series of reforms. "We are either going to reform this thing and make it reflect what it should be reflecting or we will withdraw our support for it," US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 1 hr Sheriff Joe 529 181
News Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath 10 hr Jopsprisjeez 2
News LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay... 17 hr Moral Truth 6
News Over 200,000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, regi... Jun 9 Gov Corbutt of th... 6
News Thousands march in Israel's gay pride parade Jun 9 cpeter1313 3
News Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes... Jun 9 yehoshooah adam 5
News Letter: Elevation brings peace? Jun 8 yehoshooah adam 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,253 • Total comments across all topics: 281,800,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC