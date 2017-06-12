US threatens to replace UN human rights body over anti-Israel stance
The United States has threatened to replace the United Nations Human Rights Council with an alternative group of nations, unless the 47-member body halted its anti-Israel bias and underwent a series of reforms. "We are either going to reform this thing and make it reflect what it should be reflecting or we will withdraw our support for it," US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|1 hr
|Sheriff Joe 529
|181
|Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath
|10 hr
|Jopsprisjeez
|2
|LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay...
|17 hr
|Moral Truth
|6
|Over 200,000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, regi...
|Jun 9
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|6
|Thousands march in Israel's gay pride parade
|Jun 9
|cpeter1313
|3
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|Jun 9
|yehoshooah adam
|5
|Letter: Elevation brings peace?
|Jun 8
|yehoshooah adam
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC