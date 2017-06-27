US court to decide if Israel terror victims can be paid with Iran artifacts
The Robert and Deborah Aliber Persian Gallery at the University of Chicago. The US Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to decide on a long-running legal battle over whether Persian artifacts in Chicago museums can be seized as compensation for victims of a terror attack in Israel.
