US busts Hezbollah plot to attack Israelis in New York, Panama
Two men arrested in the Bronx and Michigan after planning to target embassy in Central America and Israeli military personnel in US Fighters of the Shiite Hezbollah terror group attend the funeral of a comrade who died in combat in Syria in the southern Lebanese town of Kfar Hatta on March 18, 2017. NEW YORK - The US Justice Department Thursday said it arrested two men tied to Hezbollah who had been plotting attacks against Americans and Israelis in the US and Panama.
