UPDATE 1-Israel securities regulator ...

UPDATE 1-Israel securities regulator opens investigation into Bezeq

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The Israel Securities Authority said on Tuesday it had opened an investigation into the country's largest telecom group, Bezeq Israel Telecom and its controlling shareholder. The market regulator said in a statement that the probe "deals with suspicions of violations of the securities law and the penal code relating to transactions connected to the controlling shareholder".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 10 hr Tm Cln 250
News Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10) Mon Truth 4
News Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09) Jun 17 indict Hannity 3
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 17 indict Hannity 12
News Separating religion and state Jun 16 yehoshooah adam 1
News LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay... Jun 15 Baptist ism by Proxy 4
News Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath Jun 13 Jewish agression 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,295 • Total comments across all topics: 281,892,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC