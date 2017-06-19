UPDATE 1-Israel securities regulator opens investigation into Bezeq
The Israel Securities Authority said on Tuesday it had opened an investigation into the country's largest telecom group, Bezeq Israel Telecom and its controlling shareholder. The market regulator said in a statement that the probe "deals with suspicions of violations of the securities law and the penal code relating to transactions connected to the controlling shareholder".
