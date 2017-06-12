UN human rights chief: Israel, Palestinians fail to probe war crimes
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein delivers a speech at the opening of the 27th session of the UN Human Rights Council on September 8, 2014 in Geneva. The UN high commissioner for human rights on Monday accused both Israel and the Palestinian Authority of failing to properly investigate and prosecute war crimes charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|1 hr
|DENG
|121,933
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|2 hr
|Tm Cln
|118
|Over 200,000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, regi...
|Jun 9
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|7
|Thousands march in Israel's gay pride parade
|Jun 9
|cpeter1313
|3
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|Jun 9
|yehoshooah adam
|5
|Letter: Elevation brings peace?
|Jun 8
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|Israeli Nobel candidate rejects peace prize nom... (Feb '10)
|Jun 8
|yidfellas v USA
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC