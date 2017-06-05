UN condemns Hamas for tunnel under sc...

UN condemns Hamas for tunnel under schools in Gaza

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: India.com

A UN aid agency that helps Palestinians in Gaza condemned the territory's Hamas rulers today after discovering a tunnel running under two of its schools for boys. Hamas has built a sophisticated network of tunnels in Gaza used for smuggling, storing weapons and for gunmen to infiltrate Israel and carry out attacks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Over 200,000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, regi... 7 hr Gov Corbutt of th... 7
News Thousands march in Israel's gay pride parade 9 hr Robert 5
News Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes... 16 hr yehoshooah adam 5
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 21 hr Tm Cln 84
News Letter: Elevation brings peace? Thu yehoshooah adam 3
News Israeli Nobel candidate rejects peace prize nom... (Feb '10) Thu yidfellas v USA 18
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 7 DENG 121,930
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,159 • Total comments across all topics: 281,649,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC