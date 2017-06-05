UN condemns Hamas for tunnel under schools in Gaza
A UN aid agency that helps Palestinians in Gaza condemned the territory's Hamas rulers today after discovering a tunnel running under two of its schools for boys. Hamas has built a sophisticated network of tunnels in Gaza used for smuggling, storing weapons and for gunmen to infiltrate Israel and carry out attacks.
