Ultra-Orthodox Mob Pelts Israeli Police With Stones

Haredi Orthodox Jews pelted police with stones, eggs and other objects while the officers tried to remove three Israeli soldiers who were being verbally attacked at evening services in Jerusalem. The three soldiers were in uniform when they entered the synagogue in the haredi Mea Shearim neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Chicago, IL

