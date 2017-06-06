U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights body over abuses, treatment of Israel
US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley looks on prior to address a session of United Nations Human Rights Council on June 6, 2017 in Geneva. The Trump administration warned Tuesday that it could pull out of the U.N. Human Rights Council unless the body ends what Washington calls the whitewashing of dictators' abuses and unfair attacks on Israel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|2 hr
|Move
|121,928
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|6 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|11
|Evita Pride Edition: Tel Aviv's last gay bar is...
|Mon
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|6
|Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel
|Jun 2
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi...
|Jun 2
|anonymous
|3
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Jun 1
|TRD
|71,289
|On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will...
|May 29
|fingers mcgurke
|25
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC