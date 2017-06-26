U.S. to work with Israel, seek other ties to combat cyber attacks
The U.S. government will seek to collaborate with Israel and other countries to develop new ways to thwart computer hacks and other cyber attacks, U.S. President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser said on Monday. Thomas Bossert, assistant to the president for homeland security and counter-terrorism, said a U.S.-Israeli working group will meet this week on cybersecurity issues such as protecting critical infrastructure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe...
|6 hr
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|10 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|321
|Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western...
|15 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13)
|Jun 23
|indict dick cheney
|9
|Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath
|Jun 20
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Truth
|4
|Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09)
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC