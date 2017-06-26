U.S. to work with Israel, seek other ties to combat cyber attacks

The U.S. government will seek to collaborate with Israel and other countries to develop new ways to thwart computer hacks and other cyber attacks, U.S. President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser said on Monday. Thomas Bossert, assistant to the president for homeland security and counter-terrorism, said a U.S.-Israeli working group will meet this week on cybersecurity issues such as protecting critical infrastructure.

