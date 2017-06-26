U.S. to work with Israel, seek other ...

U.S. to work with Israel, seek other ties to combat cyber attacks

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

The U.S. government will seek to collaborate with Israel and other countries to develop new ways to thwart computer hacks and other cyber attacks, U.S. President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser said on Monday. Thomas Bossert, assistant to the president for homeland security and counter-terrorism, said a U.S.-Israeli working group will meet this week on cybersecurity issues such as protecting critical infrastructure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe... 6 hr True Christian wi... 1
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 10 hr NotSoDivineMsM 321
News Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western... 15 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13) Jun 23 indict dick cheney 9
News Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath Jun 20 yidfellas v USA 2
News Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10) Jun 19 Truth 4
News Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09) Jun 17 indict Hannity 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,885 • Total comments across all topics: 282,051,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC