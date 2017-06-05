U.N. rights boss says end of Israeli ...

U.N. rights boss says end of Israeli occupation would benefit both sides

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein of Jordan speaks during a news conference at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, May 1, 2017. The top United Nations human rights official called on Tuesday for an end to Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory, saying it would benefit both sides after 50 years of enmity.

Chicago, IL

