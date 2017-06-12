Top Palestinian official donates to Israeli hospital that saved his life
A Palestinian Authority official has donated tens of thousands of shekels to the Rambam Medical Center after receiving life-saving treatment at the Haifa-area hospital, the hospital said. According to a statement from Rambam, the unnamed PA official made a financial contribution to help hospitalized kids in an effort "to build peace through medicine."
