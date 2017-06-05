Today in History: June 5

Today in History: June 5

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Janesville Gazette

On June 5, 1967, war erupted in the Middle East as Israel, anticipating a possible attack by its Arab neighbors, launched a series of pre-emptive airfield strikes that destroyed nearly the entire Egyptian air force; Syria, Jordan and Iraq immediately entered the conflict. In 1794, Congress passed the Neutrality Act, which prohibited Americans from taking part in any military action against a country that was at peace with the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights... 1 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Evita Pride Edition: Tel Aviv's last gay bar is... Mon Ted Haggard s Gos... 6
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Sat texasmoveit 121,927
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 3 NoRestForTheWicked 9
News Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel Jun 2 yidfellas v USA 1
News Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi... Jun 2 anonymous 3
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Jun 1 TRD 71,289
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,166 • Total comments across all topics: 281,558,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC