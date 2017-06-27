To Fight The Kotel Decision, U.S. Jews Have To Understand Israeli Politics
One day in May 1935, Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin welcomed French Foreign Minister Pierre Laval to Moscow to discuss the rising Nazi threat and France's defensive plans. How many troops mobilized? Armored divisions? Artillery? At one point, historians say, Laval asked Stalin to ease his harsh treatment of Russian Catholics in order to ensure the pope's support for their side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|9 hr
|Taletha
|329
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|14 hr
|DENG
|121,929
|Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in...
|23 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli...
|23 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe...
|Mon
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western...
|Mon
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13)
|Jun 23
|indict dick cheney
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC