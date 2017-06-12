Three arrested in suspected murder of...

Three arrested in suspected murder of teenager in Ramle

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

A police source said the circumstances of the case are under investigation and said that police "do not yet have a clear picture" of the case. Photo of the scene outside the apartment in Ramle, where an a 17-year-old woman was found dead on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 1 hr Katrina 138
News Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath Tue Jewish agression 1
News Over 200,000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, regi... Jun 9 Gov Corbutt of th... 6
News Thousands march in Israel's gay pride parade Jun 9 cpeter1313 3
News Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes... Jun 9 yehoshooah adam 5
News Letter: Elevation brings peace? Jun 8 yehoshooah adam 3
News Israeli Nobel candidate rejects peace prize nom... (Feb '10) Jun 8 yidfellas v USA 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,932 • Total comments across all topics: 281,757,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC