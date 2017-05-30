Those who invoke Israeli army example...

Those who invoke Israeli army example in J&K must educate themselves about its code of ethics

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

The IDF is a highly professional force but its strategies were based on the concept of lightning victories employing the full power of its military might. On December 8, 1987, an accident by a Jewish driver in Gaza killed four Palestinians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel 1 hr yidfellas v USA 1
News Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi... 2 hr anonymous 3
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 14 hr TRD 71,289
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Thu campus report 8
News On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will... May 29 fingers mcgurke 25
News In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru... May 28 Sandra 84
News White House Middle East Victory Lap Draws Skept... May 28 UMoronRACEUMAKEWO... 26
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Gunman
  1. Stanley Cup
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,790 • Total comments across all topics: 281,463,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC