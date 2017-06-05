'This law is critical to Israel's sec...

'This law is critical to Israel's security'

The Ministerial Committee for Legislation will discuss on Sunday a proposed law which would allow Israel to make it harder for the Palestinian Authority's "terror salaries" from reaching the terrorists who carry out the attacks. If the law passes, Israel will deduct the terrorists' salaries from taxes transferred each year to the PA, since paying terrorists is a violation of the Oslo Accords.

Chicago, IL

