The US is looking at a major tank upgrade, but a weapon to...
The US Army is considering various systems to better shield tanks and armored vehicles from RPGs, antitank missiles, and other enemy fire. But the latest version of the RPG, a staple in the arsenals of Russia and other forces, may already be a step ahead of the active-protection systems the US may soon adopt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|3 hr
|Katrina
|93
|Over 200,000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, regi...
|Fri
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|7
|Thousands march in Israel's gay pride parade
|Fri
|Frankie Rizzo
|4
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|Fri
|yehoshooah adam
|5
|Letter: Elevation brings peace?
|Jun 8
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|Israeli Nobel candidate rejects peace prize nom... (Feb '10)
|Jun 8
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 7
|DENG
|121,930
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC