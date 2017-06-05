The US is looking at a major tank upg...

The US is looking at a major tank upgrade, but a weapon to...

13 hrs ago

The US Army is considering various systems to better shield tanks and armored vehicles from RPGs, antitank missiles, and other enemy fire. But the latest version of the RPG, a staple in the arsenals of Russia and other forces, may already be a step ahead of the active-protection systems the US may soon adopt.

Chicago, IL

