The Latest: Syrian fire hits Golan during Netanyahu visit

Israel's military targeted a Syrian military post that fired a mortar into the Israeli-controlled side of the Golan Heights during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the area. Netanyahu was visiting an Israeli town in the Golan Wednesday.

