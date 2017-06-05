The Latest: "Oslo" wins Tony Award for best play
J.T. Rogers' explores the 1993 meetings between Israelis and Palestinians, which led to the breakthrough Oslo Accords and the handshake between Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestine Liberation Organization Chairman Yasser Arafat. It was nominated for seven Tony Awards.
