Terror attacks giving West a sense of daily Israeli life, Jerusalem mayor says

2 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat on the recent terrorist attacks in Europe: "I think the world is starting to understand what we've gone through." The last time Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat visited Toronto, in 2014, his mayoral counterpart was in rehab, and the president of the United States, Barack Obama, would soon criticize Israel for the death toll of its anti-terrorist invasion of Gaza.

