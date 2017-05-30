Teenage girl shot by Israeli forces in Meto Dovan dies
In 2016, at least 32 Palestinian children were killed by Israeli soldiers or or settlement guards, according to rights groups [File: Mohamad Torokman/Reuters] A Palestinian teenage girl who was shot by Israeli forces on Thursday after an alleged stabbing attack outside a Jewish-only settlement in the occupied West Bank has died, a hospital official said on Friday. A spokesperson for the Hadera-based Hillel Yaffe medical centre, where 15-year-old Nouf Iqab Abd el-Jabber Enfeat was being treated, told Al Jazeera that the teen "was critically injured when she came in and she died from her wounds this morning".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|8 hr
|NoRestForTheWicked
|9
|Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel
|23 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi...
|Fri
|anonymous
|3
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Thu
|TRD
|71,289
|On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will...
|May 29
|fingers mcgurke
|25
|In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru...
|May 28
|Sandra
|84
|White House Middle East Victory Lap Draws Skept...
|May 28
|UMoronRACEUMAKEWO...
|26
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC