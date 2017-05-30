Teenage girl shot by Israeli forces in Meto Dovan dies

In 2016, at least 32 Palestinian children were killed by Israeli soldiers or or settlement guards, according to rights groups [File: Mohamad Torokman/Reuters] A Palestinian teenage girl who was shot by Israeli forces on Thursday after an alleged stabbing attack outside a Jewish-only settlement in the occupied West Bank has died, a hospital official said on Friday. A spokesperson for the Hadera-based Hillel Yaffe medical centre, where 15-year-old Nouf Iqab Abd el-Jabber Enfeat was being treated, told Al Jazeera that the teen "was critically injured when she came in and she died from her wounds this morning".

