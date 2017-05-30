Teenage girl shot by Israeli forces i...

Teenage girl shot by Israeli forces in Meto Dovan dies

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Al Jazeera

In 2016, at least 32 Palestinian children were killed by Israeli soldiers or or settlement guards, according to rights groups [File: Mohamad Torokman/Reuters] A Palestinian teenage girl who was shot by Israeli forces on Thursday after an alleged stabbing attack outside a Jewish-only settlement in the occupied West Bank has died, a hospital official said on Friday. A spokesperson for the Hadera-based Hillel Yaffe medical centre, where 15-year-old Nouf Iqab Abd el-Jabber Enfeat was being treated, told Al Jazeera that the teen "was critically injured when she came in and she died from her wounds this morning".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 8 hr NoRestForTheWicked 9
News Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel 23 hr yidfellas v USA 1
News Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi... Fri anonymous 3
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Thu TRD 71,289
News On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will... May 29 fingers mcgurke 25
News In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru... May 28 Sandra 84
News White House Middle East Victory Lap Draws Skept... May 28 UMoronRACEUMAKEWO... 26
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,978 • Total comments across all topics: 281,486,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC