Spanish police arrest Hamas supporter accused of inciting violence against Jews
Across Western Europe, authorities have increased their vigilance of hate speech against Jews following several jihadist attacks against Jewish targets. Police in Spain arrested a young Arab woman whom they said called for violence against Jews online and was flagged gathering intelligence about Israel's embassy in Madrid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Over 200,000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, regi...
|12 hr
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|7
|Thousands march in Israel's gay pride parade
|13 hr
|Robert
|5
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|21 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|5
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Fri
|Tm Cln
|84
|Letter: Elevation brings peace?
|Thu
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|Israeli Nobel candidate rejects peace prize nom... (Feb '10)
|Thu
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 7
|DENG
|121,930
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC