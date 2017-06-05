Spanish police arrest Hamas supporter...

Spanish police arrest Hamas supporter accused of inciting violence against Jews

14 hrs ago

Across Western Europe, authorities have increased their vigilance of hate speech against Jews following several jihadist attacks against Jewish targets. Police in Spain arrested a young Arab woman whom they said called for violence against Jews online and was flagged gathering intelligence about Israel's embassy in Madrid.

Chicago, IL

