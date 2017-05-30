Should Jerusalem remain united at all...

Should Jerusalem remain united at all costs? Poll: Israelis...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

THE WESTERN WALL. Some 47% of left-wing respondents said they would not agree to a partition of the Old City, compared to 94% on the Right and 78% of centrists..

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evita Pride Edition: Tel Aviv's last gay bar is... 4 min Howie 6
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Sat texasmoveit 121,927
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Sat NoRestForTheWicked 9
News Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel Jun 2 yidfellas v USA 1
News Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi... Jun 2 anonymous 3
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Jun 1 TRD 71,289
News On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will... May 29 fingers mcgurke 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,178 • Total comments across all topics: 281,533,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC