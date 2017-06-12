'She loved Israel, had strong morals,...

'She loved Israel, had strong morals, and was a unique fighter'

Participating in her funeral were family, friends, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan , opposition leader Yitzhak Herzog , Police Commissioner Roni Alsheikh, Border Police Commander Major General Yaakov Shabtai, Human Resources Department Head Major General Gila Gaziel, Ashdod Mayor Yehiel Lasri, and various MKs, regional council heads, police commanders, ministers, and Jews of all stripes and factions. "Hadas' memory will never leave us," Erdan said.

