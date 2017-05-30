Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Session questions
In this file photo, then-FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey, ousted last month amid a federal investigation into connections between Russia and the Trump campaign, is set to testify before Congress next week in a highly anticipated hearing that could shed new light on his private conversations with the president in the weeks before the firing.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel
|1 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|14 hr
|TRD
|71,289
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Thu
|campus report
|8
|On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will...
|May 29
|fingers mcgurke
|25
|In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru...
|May 28
|Sandra
|84
|White House Middle East Victory Lap Draws Skept...
|May 28
|UMoronRACEUMAKEWO...
|26
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|May 28
|Fit2Serve
|81
