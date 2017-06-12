Seeing Israel through a different prism
Through the Faculty Fellowship program, US college professors from numerous disciplines visit the Holy Land for the first time for an opportunity to collaborate with their Israeli counterparts Profs. Manoj Shukla from New Mexico University and Cathy Elias from DePaul University, Illinois discuss the Faculty Fellowship program while in Jerusalem.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|7 hr
|Katrina
|138
|Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath
|Tue
|Jewish agression
|1
|Over 200,000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, regi...
|Jun 9
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|6
|Thousands march in Israel's gay pride parade
|Jun 9
|cpeter1313
|3
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|Jun 9
|yehoshooah adam
|5
|Letter: Elevation brings peace?
|Jun 8
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|Israeli Nobel candidate rejects peace prize nom... (Feb '10)
|Jun 8
|yidfellas v USA
|18
