Seeing Israel through a different prism

13 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Through the Faculty Fellowship program, US college professors from numerous disciplines visit the Holy Land for the first time for an opportunity to collaborate with their Israeli counterparts Profs. Manoj Shukla from New Mexico University and Cathy Elias from DePaul University, Illinois discuss the Faculty Fellowship program while in Jerusalem.

