Schumer, Cruz Call for Moving US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, are urging President Donald Trump to move the American embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, The Washington Free Beacon reported. Trump has put the plans to relocate the embassy on hold in hopes of working out a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians, the website reported.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|11 min
|Katrina
|189
|Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath
|11 hr
|Jopsprisjeez
|2
|LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay...
|18 hr
|Moral Truth
|6
|Over 200,000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, regi...
|Jun 9
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|6
|Thousands march in Israel's gay pride parade
|Jun 9
|cpeter1313
|3
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|Jun 9
|yehoshooah adam
|5
|Letter: Elevation brings peace?
|Jun 8
|yehoshooah adam
|3
