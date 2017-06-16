Schumer, Cruz Call for Moving US Emba...

Schumer, Cruz Call for Moving US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, are urging President Donald Trump to move the American embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, The Washington Free Beacon reported. Trump has put the plans to relocate the embassy on hold in hopes of working out a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians, the website reported.

