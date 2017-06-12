Rex Tillerson: Palestinian Authority ends policy of paying prisoners who attack Israelis
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told senators Tuesday the Palestinian Authority intends to "cease the payments" to families of prisoners serving sentences for attacking Israelis. The Palestinian Authority has long paid prisoners and their families, but the issue has become more prominent as Israel has pressed President Trump to demand Palestinians end the policy.
