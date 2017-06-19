Pro-Palestine campaigners want the band to call off their gig in Israel planned for next month.
Radiohead will headline the Glastonbury Festival on Friday night amid protests about their decision to play in Israel, led by campaigners from Bristol. A number of activists from pro-Palestinian groups have already flown the Palestinian flag from the top of a tower in the festival site, and said they plan to peacefully protest during the headline set on Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Bristol.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|12 hr
|RustyS
|296
|Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13)
|20 hr
|indict dick cheney
|9
|Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath
|Jun 20
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Truth
|4
|Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09)
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|3
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|12
|Separating religion and state
|Jun 16
|yehoshooah adam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC