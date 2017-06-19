Pro-Palestine campaigners want the ba...

Pro-Palestine campaigners want the band to call off their gig in Israel planned for next month.

Radiohead will headline the Glastonbury Festival on Friday night amid protests about their decision to play in Israel, led by campaigners from Bristol. A number of activists from pro-Palestinian groups have already flown the Palestinian flag from the top of a tower in the festival site, and said they plan to peacefully protest during the headline set on Friday night.

