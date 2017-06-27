Palestinian shot dead after opening f...

Palestinian shot dead after opening fire on soldiers in Hebron

IDF forces shot and killed a Palestinian man in the West Bank city of Hebron on Wednesday night after he opened fire on them. The soldiers were carrying out searches for illegal weapons when they encountered the man.

