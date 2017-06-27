Palestinian shot dead after opening fire on soldiers in Hebron
IDF forces shot and killed a Palestinian man in the West Bank city of Hebron on Wednesday night after he opened fire on them. The soldiers were carrying out searches for illegal weapons when they encountered the man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|4 hr
|Concerned White ...
|332
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|22 hr
|DENG
|121,929
|Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe...
|Mon
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western...
|Jun 26
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13)
|Jun 23
|indict dick cheney
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC