Palestinian attackers killed after killing Israeli officer

Three Palestinians armed with an automatic weapon and knives killed a young female officer on duty near Jerusalem's Old City in near simultaneous attacks at two locations Friday evening, before they were shot and killed. It was the latest bloodshed in a wave of Palestinian attacks on civilians and soldiers that erupted in 2015.

Chicago, IL

