Palestinian attackers killed after killing Israeli officer
Three Palestinians armed with an automatic weapon and knives killed a young female officer on duty near Jerusalem's Old City in near simultaneous attacks at two locations Friday evening, before they were shot and killed. It was the latest bloodshed in a wave of Palestinian attacks on civilians and soldiers that erupted in 2015.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|12 min
|Katrina
|189
|Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath
|11 hr
|Jopsprisjeez
|2
|LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay...
|18 hr
|Moral Truth
|6
|Over 200,000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, regi...
|Jun 9
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|6
|Thousands march in Israel's gay pride parade
|Jun 9
|cpeter1313
|3
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|Jun 9
|yehoshooah adam
|5
|Letter: Elevation brings peace?
|Jun 8
|yehoshooah adam
|3
