Palestinian attackers killed after ki...

Palestinian attackers killed after killing Israeli officer

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Israeli police stand around a body of a Palestinian in Jerusalem, Friday, June 16, 2017. Three Palestinians armed with an automatic weapon and knives attacked Israeli officers on duty near Jerusalem's Old City in twin attacks at two locations Friday evening, critically wounding one before they were shot and killed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 2 hr Katrina 209
News LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay... 7 hr Froster 7
News Separating religion and state 13 hr yehoshooah adam 1
News Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath Fri Jopsprisjeez 2
News Over 200,000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, regi... Jun 9 Gov Corbutt of th... 6
News Thousands march in Israel's gay pride parade Jun 9 cpeter1313 3
News Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes... Jun 9 yehoshooah adam 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Cuba
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,026 • Total comments across all topics: 281,815,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC