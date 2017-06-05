New campaign provides global platform...

New campaign provides global platform to fight Israel delegitimization

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Jerusalem Post

In the summer 2014, as Operation Protective Edge was unfolding, Roxanne Mofaz, an Israeli who has been living in New York for over a decade, felt deep frustration. She was pregnant at the time and although she wanted to travel back home and show her support, she couldn't do so.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights... 1 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Evita Pride Edition: Tel Aviv's last gay bar is... Mon Ted Haggard s Gos... 6
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Sat texasmoveit 121,927
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 3 NoRestForTheWicked 9
News Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel Jun 2 yidfellas v USA 1
News Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi... Jun 2 anonymous 3
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Jun 1 TRD 71,289
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,166 • Total comments across all topics: 281,558,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC