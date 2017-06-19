Netanyahu to Abbas: Stop poisoning Pa...

Netanyahu to Abbas: Stop poisoning Palestinian youth

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday night blasted Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas for his continued incitement against Israel. In a series of tweets, Netanyhau condemned the PA for naming not for the first time a public square after a terrorist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 8 hr Tm Cln 250
News Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10) 21 hr Truth 4
News Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09) Jun 17 indict Hannity 3
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 17 indict Hannity 12
News Separating religion and state Jun 16 yehoshooah adam 1
News LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay... Jun 15 Baptist ism by Proxy 4
News Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath Jun 13 Jewish agression 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,963 • Total comments across all topics: 281,889,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC