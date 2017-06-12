Netanyahu Says Israel Stands With GOP...

Netanyahu Says Israel Stands With GOP Shooting Victims

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Forward

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent wishes for a speedy recovery for the victims of the shooting at a Republican team's baseball practice for a charity game against congressional Democrats. "On behalf of the Government and people of Israel, I send our heartfelt wishes for a full and speedy recovery to Congressman Steve Scalise and the other victims of today's tragic shooting attack in Virginia," Netanyahu said in a statement issued late Wednesday in Israel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 11 min Katrina 189
News Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath 11 hr Jopsprisjeez 2
News LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay... 18 hr Moral Truth 6
News Over 200,000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, regi... Jun 9 Gov Corbutt of th... 6
News Thousands march in Israel's gay pride parade Jun 9 cpeter1313 3
News Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes... Jun 9 yehoshooah adam 5
News Letter: Elevation brings peace? Jun 8 yehoshooah adam 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,190 • Total comments across all topics: 281,801,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC