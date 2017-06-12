Netanyahu Says Israel Stands With GOP Shooting Victims
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent wishes for a speedy recovery for the victims of the shooting at a Republican team's baseball practice for a charity game against congressional Democrats. "On behalf of the Government and people of Israel, I send our heartfelt wishes for a full and speedy recovery to Congressman Steve Scalise and the other victims of today's tragic shooting attack in Virginia," Netanyahu said in a statement issued late Wednesday in Israel.
