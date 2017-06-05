Netanyahu: Israel to keep security co...

Netanyahu: Israel to keep security control over West Bank

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will maintain security control over the entirety of the West Bank, with or without a peace agreement with the Palestinians. Netanyahu spoke today at a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Mideast War, when Israel captured the West Bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights... 1 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Evita Pride Edition: Tel Aviv's last gay bar is... Mon Ted Haggard s Gos... 6
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Sat texasmoveit 121,927
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 3 NoRestForTheWicked 9
News Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel Jun 2 yidfellas v USA 1
News Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi... Jun 2 anonymous 3
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Jun 1 TRD 71,289
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,166 • Total comments across all topics: 281,558,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC